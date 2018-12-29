Registration condition for entry to North Waziristan abolished

MIRANSHAH: The security forces have abolished the condition of registration at checkposts before entering North Waziristan, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said the security forces had made it compulsory for the people entering the limits of North Waziristan to get registered at the checkpoints as per the security arrangements.However, keeping in view the overall improvement in the security situation, the security forces decided to waive off the condition in order to facilitate the travellers.

The district administration in North Waziristan said the people entering the tribal district from January 1, 2019, would no more be required to get registered at checkpoints.The travellers would now show their identity cards to enter North Waziristan.

Under the new arrangements, those coming to North Waziristan would not require registration or permission in advance. The local people welcomed the decision and hoped it would facilitate them to travel with ease.