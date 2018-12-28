Muddassar upsets Abid in Masters Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muddassar Murtaza stunned Abid Ali Akbar in the Tariq Raheem Masters Tennis Tournament at the Gymkhana courts in Lahore on Thursday.

Muddassar beat Abid 6-2, 6-1 in the men’s singles event. Aqeel Khan got better of Heera Ashiq 6-3, 6-4. Mohammad Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 2-6, 6-0. Sara Mansoor and Noor Malik won their respective matches in the ladies singles event.