Benazir Bhutto

Former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 in Rawalpindi when she was returning after addressing a public rally. She was a great leader who fought against Zia’s regime courageously.

She will be missed by all Pakistanis and will remain in our memories forever.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib

Karachi

******

The assassination of Pakistan’s first woman prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, still hurts millions of her supporters. It was the dreadful evening of December 27, 2007 when she was assassinated in Rawalpindi near Liaquat Bagh.

Eleven years have passed, but the country’s law-enforcement agencies have failed to arrest the people responsible for Benazir’s murder. Shaheed BB is alive in everyone’s heart and will always be remembered for her great services to the nation.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad