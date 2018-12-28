close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

FIA asked to take action against Khosa’s fake audio

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party Thursday demanded cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to take action against fake audio of Punjab former Governor Sardar Latif Khosa viral on social media on JIT report.

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani said the viral audio of Sardar Latif Khosa is fake. "Someone tries to make mimic of voice of Punjab former governor Sardar Latif Khosa but failed to do so," he said.

He said after failing in their efforts to hide the truth they started such tactics. Saeed Ghani asked the social media users to point out such elements who were involved in viral of fake and fabricated audio of voice of Sardar Latif Khosa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan