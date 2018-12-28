FIA asked to take action against Khosa’s fake audio

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party Thursday demanded cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to take action against fake audio of Punjab former Governor Sardar Latif Khosa viral on social media on JIT report.

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani said the viral audio of Sardar Latif Khosa is fake. "Someone tries to make mimic of voice of Punjab former governor Sardar Latif Khosa but failed to do so," he said.

He said after failing in their efforts to hide the truth they started such tactics. Saeed Ghani asked the social media users to point out such elements who were involved in viral of fake and fabricated audio of voice of Sardar Latif Khosa.