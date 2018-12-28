Money-laundering, fake accounts: Zardari, Bilawal, Faryal placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Thursday put 172 suspects, including the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their involvement in money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal cabinet reiterated its resolve to continue the accountability process without discrimination.

Special Assistant to the prime minister on media affairs Iftikhar Durrani told a private TV channel that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among 172 suspects whose name had been placed on the ECL.

It was also decided to take up the issue of hate speech and inciting violence in Pakistan by Altaf Hussain with the British government and approach the South African government too in relation to the use of their soil for target killings by his gangs, who were active again.

"There are South African gangs active in Karachi. It's very important that these gangs are squeezed where they are being operated from. The Foreign Office has been directed to take up this matter with the South African government as well,” he added.

Briefing journalists about the decisions taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza were among those being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged money laundering through at least 29 fake accounts.

They all have been added to the no-fly list along with Asif Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur who is currently member of the Sindh Assembly. Referring to the recently submitted joint investigation team (JIT) report, the information minister alleged that government means were used to launder the money.

He said the decision to put 172 names on the ECL was taken after some persons involved in the fake accounts and money laundering cases, including the PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, were found saying that they were not taking the JIT report seriously.

He explained that keeping in view the JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court the federal government had decided to put as many as 172 people on the ECL.

Fawad hoped that Zardari would take the JIT seriously, as this was not the old Pakistan, where people would compromise.

He said an independent accountability process would continue and the JIT members would get adequate security.

When told that Zardari's counsel Lateef Khosa had said that Zardari would be arrested before December 31, the minister replied: "Inshallah. Well, what can I say about it?"

He laughed off the PPP leadership’s threat of agitation if what they alleged political victimisation of Zardari and others was not abandoned.

The minister said he was surprised to note that it was being said that they and Anwar Majeed had ‘looted wealth’ and made properties and now people should take to streets to rescue them. He wondered why people should do that.

Asked about the anniversary of former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, he said Ms Bhutto was a very important leader, whose martyrdom had caused a big setback to politics.

He said Zardari’s party was different from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s party, which in 1970s was a revolution for rights of the downtrodden.

He said Zardari’s party and Omni Group had other designs.

The cabinet, he noted, held deliberations on the Karachi situation, which it felt, had deteriorated abruptly and the target killing of ex-MNA Ali Raza Abidi was also part of that.

The port city had witnessed phenomenal improvement in law and order and security owing to sacrifices by the Rangers and other forces, he added.

The minister acknowledged the fact that the country’s economy was linked to peace in Karachi and said the cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to ensure peace in Karachi at all costs being the economic hub of the country.

Fawad said adequate security measures would be taken in the wake of use of abusive language and hurling threats, particularly on the social media, to the NAB chairman and his team.

He said the cabinet had validated the government’s decision to hold provincial assembly elections in tribal districts before June 2019 to bring the tribal people in the mainstream, providing them with all their constitutional rights promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after coming to power.

Fawad contended that the cabinet had reaffirmed its commitment to ensure peace in Karachi at all costs being economic hub of the country.

He said the federal cabinet approved the launch of Panda bonds for the first time to enter the Chinese market.

The minister announced the government’s decided to extend the deadline for registration of imported mobile phones to January 15.

"After January 15, phones would still be registered but on payment of 10 per cent of duty," he explained.

The minister said the cabinet also approved the tabling of a constitutional amendment bill that would seek an extra reserved seat for women from Islamabad in both the Houses of Parliament.

He noted that the prime minister commended Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood for his contribution to the planned conversion of the PM House into a university.

In the first phase, the PM House's name would be Darul Hikma for integrated research purposes, while in the long run it would convert it into a university, he added.

The minister said regulatory duty on newsprint was being slashed to just one per cent and expressed hope that it would bring relief for working journalists.

He pointed out that about 50 per cent dues of the media houses had already been paid by the centre and the provinces.

The minister said the cabinet lauded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for unearthing money laundering of billions of rupees.

Replying to a question, he claimed that the PPP and PML-N legislators in Parliament would support the government in legislation, as they would take their decisions on their own.

He said there were concerns about security of the PTI and MQM lawmakers in Karachi for which Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed minister for interior to ask the Sindh government for their security, otherwise, the Rangers would be directed to do the needful.

When asked why the NAB was not pursuing cases against PTI-related cases as proactively it was pursuing against the PPP and PML-N, the minister said cases against the ruling party people were made deliberately and cited the helicopter case, claiming there was nothing in it.

The minister said the cabinet had also approved allocations for the Pakistan Steel Mills for 2019 and PM’s adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood would soon come up with a comprehensive plan for revival of the PSM.

“God willing, the government would run the mills again successfully,” he said.

Fawad noted that millions of rupees were spent on installation of closed-circuit TV cameras in Islamabad and Karachi under the Safe City Project, but majority of cameras were either dysfunctional or not able to provide legible pictures.

He said the cabinet had also ordered an inquiry into these projects to fix responsibility for failure.

The cabinet, he said, also approved extending the mobile phone services to North Waziristan district and to review provision of the same facility in Makran area of Balochistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Mobilink have signed an agreement for provision of mobile services in North Waziristan.

He said a task force under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being constituted to modernize research in Pakistan. He said eminent scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rehman will head this task force.