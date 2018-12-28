HTR Tennis: Aisam, Aqeel storm into doubles final

LAHORE: The top seeded doubles pair of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan have moved into the final of 4th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup Invitational Tennis Tournament here at the Lahore Gymkhana Courts.

They defeated the pair of M Abid and M Waqas Malik in straight sets while the other pair that made the final was of Heera Ashiq and Abdul Haider. Asiam and Aqeel won 6-3 and 6-3.

On their part, Heera and Haider partnered to stage the first upset of the Masters Cup. They overcame the dominance shown by the pair of Shahzad Khan and Ahmed Ch. They won with the scores of 6-4, 1-6 and 10-4, which shows the fight the pairs had in the final set.

On Thursday, rounds matches in the under-18, ladies and men’s singles were also played and the winners of the round matches were Muhammad Nauman Aftab, Huzaifa Abudl Rehman, Aqeel Khan, Mudassir Murtaza, M Shoaib and M Abid, Noor Malik, Sara Mansoor and Mehak Khokhar.

In the men’s singles round encounters, Pakistan Number One Aqeel Khan saw Heera Ashiq getting to his nerves. Aqeelused his experience to overcome Heera 6-3, 6-4. Men’s singles results: Mudassir Murtaza beat Ahmed Kamil 6-2 and 6-1; M Shoaib beat M Khalil 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; M. Abid beat Muzammil 6-2, 7-6(4).

In the under-18 boys singles, M Nauman Aftab and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman booked places in to the next round. Nauman defeated Ahmed Kamil 6-4, 6-3. In the second under-18 match, Huzaifa beat Saqib Hayat in straight sets 6-2 and 6-1.In ladies singles Noor Mailk beat Shinza Naz Durab 6-4, 3-3 (retd), Sara Mansoor beat Mahwish Chishti 6-1, 6-1 and Mehak beat Esha Jawed 6-1, 7-6 (3).