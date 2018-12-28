Ministry asked to propose new promotion panels for employees

Islamabad: The Establishment Division has asked the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainings to propose new promotion panels for its employees and those of attached departments and subordinate offices.

The developments as the Establishment Division found the bodies, earlier proposed by the ministry, not in line with the instructions of Esta Code (Civil Establishment Code). After the disbanding of the Capital Administration and Development Division, the cases of promotion of the officials of the Federal Directorate of Education and other subordinate offices of the CADD, have been pending approval.

In this light, the ministry had planned to form promotion committees covering employees of all relevant departments, including FDE and subordinate offices and sought their approval by the Establishment Division. In a recent letter to the Establishment Division, the ministry sought the concurrence for the proposed Departmental Selection Board to examine BPS-18 and 19 cases, Departmental Promotion Committee for BPS-16, 17, 18 and 11 cases for ministry, attached departments and subordinate offices, DPC for cases of BPS-10 and below, and DPC for grant of high time scale from BPS-16 and above.

After receiving the concurrence of the Establishment Division for the proposed panels, the ministry will hold the DPC and DSB meetings for regular promotion of BPS-17 and 18 officials in the first step. Thereafter, the DPC for time-scale promotions will meet. An official of the FDE said the teachers were required to produce own ACRs up to 2018 for the preparation of promotion cases for the consideration of the relevant forums.