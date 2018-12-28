PPP observes 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

Rawalpindi : Like other parts of the country, the local chapter of Pakistan People’s Party also observed the 11th death anniversary of former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto and vowed to carry out here mission by working for the masses particularly poor class.

In this connection the PPP leaders, activists, workers and jialas gathered in hundreds at the Liaquat Bagh where Benazir was assassinated after her address in a public meeting on December 27, 2007.

The participants carried party flags and portraits of former prime minister and raised slogans like ‘Benazir Bhutto ab bhi tu logoun k diloun mei zinda hai.’

The prominent leaders who took part in the anniversary event included Amir Fida Paracha, Khalid Nawaz Bobby, Jamil Qureshi, Sohail Mukhtar, Rashid Meer, and several others besides ex-nazims, naib nazims, lady wing activists, PSF and PYO leaders and workers, lawyers as well as members of several unions participated in large number.

The leaders arranged Quran Khawani and offered ‘dua’ for Benazir Bhutto besides distributing free food outside the Liaquat Bagh.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP leaders paid glowing tribute saying that Benazir like her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created awareness among the people regarding to achieve their rights. She was the leader who always worked for strengthening democracy by adopting way of reconciliation.

The local administration had taken strict security arrangements at Liaquat Bagh and other points of Murree Road where the leaders, Jialas also brought out processions to participate in the main event. Police and law enforcing personnel were deputed at the venue and roads leading to Liaquat Bagh from Raja Bazar and other linking roads. Due to security arrangements and placing of barricades, the issue of traffic suspension occurred from Marir Chowk to Raja Bazar, Committee chowk, and commuters were seen stuck for long hours on Murree Road facing great hardships.

Traffic wardens were seen helpless in controlling and smooth flow of traffic. As the signal lights remain non-operational, the situation of traffic jams worsened further from Murree Road till the end of the anniversary event.