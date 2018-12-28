PAT chief praises Benazir

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has praised slain PPP leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, calling her a great patriot, democrat and a politician of international repute.

In a statement on BB’s martyrdom anniversary on Thursday, Qadri said her martyrdom was a big loss to the country. He said stance of BB against extremism and terrorism was above political expediencies. She wanted to see Pakistan a modern democratic and Islamic welfare state.

She was life member of Minhajul Quran International. The PAT chief said when Pakistan Awami Ittehad (PAI) was formed, he enjoyed good political working relationship with BB, and often he would share views with her on the national and international issues. She was well-aware of various problems faced by the masses. Quran Khawani: Quran Khawani was held at the residence of former MPA and Member PPP Federal Council Dr Ziaullah Khan Bangash for slain party Chairperson Benazir Bhutto in connection with her 11th death anniversary.

A number of PPP activists from Northern Lahore area, including Shakeel Mir Channi, Liaqat Ali Shah, Syeda Nasreen Gilani, Muhammad Zuhaib Khan and others attended the Quran Khawani and paid rich tribute to the former prime minister. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ziaullah Khan Bangash said that the country lost a leader of great political stature in form of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but her martyrdom was in fact the defeat of the extremist forces. He said the in her last speech, Benazir Bhutto clearly highlighted the threats Pakistan was facing at that time and she was assassinated by anti-Pakistan elements just because she wanted to defeat the terrorism through democratic means. Bangash on the occasion also stated that the PPP was united under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was a ray of hope for the country in the present circumstances.