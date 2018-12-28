Siraj urges protection of Pakistan ideology

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said safeguarding the ideology of Pakistan ideology is more vital for national security than protecting the nuclear bomb.

The US and Nato forces of 50 countries had been defeated by the Afghans not by arms and ammunition but by the power of their undeterred faith and belief, the JI ameer said while addressing a meeting of party delegations at Mansoora here on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq reminded that if the rulers and bureaucracy had not betrayed the Pakistan ideology, East Pakistan would not have dissociated. He said abolition of corruption and abuse of power would remain a dream without a ruthless system of accountability. He said that corruption could be wiped out only by deciding the cases in the light of the Islamic teachings.

Sirajul Haq said after Quaid-e-Azam and Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan did not get an ideological leadership and a small group continued to rule the country for the last 71 years and sucked the blood of the people.

The ruling elite had enslaved the coming generations of the nation with the IMF and the World Bank. He said PTI government could fulfill its promise of building Pakistan a Madina like state only by adopting the Islamic economic system. He demanded bringing back plundered public money from abroad as this would help the country clear its huge debt and overcome ignorance, poverty and unemployment.