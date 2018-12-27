Sports ground for women to be established: DC

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik Wednesday said a separate ground exclusively for women would be established to provide them better sports environment.

Inking an agreement with Pakistan Cricket Board, the DC said the male entry into the ground would be strictly banned. The DC said under the agreement, the PCB handed over Nishtar Road Muslim Primary School ground to the CDA.

Col (retd) Ishfaq of the PCB and the DC on behalf of the CDA signed the accord. According to agreement, the PCB would develop ground exclusively for women games. The PCB would establish a girls’ cricket academy at the ground besides gymnazium, indoor games and athletics track, the DC said. He said the CDA had honored its commitment towards establishing a separate ground for women games.