close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Sports ground for women to be established: DC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik Wednesday said a separate ground exclusively for women would be established to provide them better sports environment.

Inking an agreement with Pakistan Cricket Board, the DC said the male entry into the ground would be strictly banned. The DC said under the agreement, the PCB handed over Nishtar Road Muslim Primary School ground to the CDA.

Col (retd) Ishfaq of the PCB and the DC on behalf of the CDA signed the accord. According to agreement, the PCB would develop ground exclusively for women games. The PCB would establish a girls’ cricket academy at the ground besides gymnazium, indoor games and athletics track, the DC said. He said the CDA had honored its commitment towards establishing a separate ground for women games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan