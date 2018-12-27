close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

If gas crisis persists: Sindh minister warns of sit-in

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday threatened that the people will be forced to stage a protest sit-in if the gas supply is not fully restored to CNG stations, houses and industrial units of the province. Addressing a news conference at his office, the minister said that gas load-shedding has been persistent in the province despite the assurances of the federal ministers for power and petroleum during their recent visits to Karachi in the wake of the crisis of the commodity. Sheikh said that Sindh’s people have been suffering due to the unrelenting gas shortage because the federal government has been doing nothing to mitigate the situation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan