If gas crisis persists: Sindh minister warns of sit-in

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday threatened that the people will be forced to stage a protest sit-in if the gas supply is not fully restored to CNG stations, houses and industrial units of the province. Addressing a news conference at his office, the minister said that gas load-shedding has been persistent in the province despite the assurances of the federal ministers for power and petroleum during their recent visits to Karachi in the wake of the crisis of the commodity. Sheikh said that Sindh’s people have been suffering due to the unrelenting gas shortage because the federal government has been doing nothing to mitigate the situation.