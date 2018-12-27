close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Rafum Jr Tennis gets underway

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Rafum junior Tennis Championship started at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah on Wednesday. Results of matches played on Wednesday: U-16 first round: Shaeel Tahir beat Ghazi Ahmad 6-2, 6-1; Arham Khan beat A. Nadim 6-0, 6-0; Humza Khan beat Syed Mustafa 6-4, 6-4; Inam Arif beat Aadil 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. U-12 first round: Bilal Asim beat Aarim Rasul 8-0; Asfandyar beat Ali Jawad 8-4; Ahmad Nail beat Y. Nadim 8-1.

