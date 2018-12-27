Siraj wants impartial accountability

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that unless the accountability of government parties is done like that of opposition parties, the accountability process would remain partial and become controversial.

If real accountability is done, the jails in the country would fall short of space, the JI chief said while talking to journalists after addressing a function of National Association for Education (NAFE) at Mansoora on Wednesday.

Sirajul Haq said that no nation could progress on loans, aid, charity, etc. He alleged the present rulers were devoid of any vision or homework and were making fun of every principle and state institutions. He said the rulers who came in power with the slogans of Madinah state were ignorant of Islamic Shariah and were fixing quota of non-Muslims for teaching Islamiat to school students.

Sirajul Haq demanded the chief justice of Pakistan take suo motu under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution to disqualify those parliamentarians who opposed the legislation to ban liquor in the country. He said controversial accountability process would be a great injustice to the nation.

He said a comprehensive mechanism was needed to bring back the looted national wealth from abroad. He said now people knew who was the corrupt and they could not hide by changing parties.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the prime minister should negotiate with all democratic forces for good governance. In a statement on Wednesday, the JI leader said it was necessary that all state institutions work within their limits.

He said all democratic and parliamentary institutions must play their role in setting priorities for the state. Walk: Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department organised an awareness walk against beggary under its open community development project here on Wednesday.

A large number of employees of Social Welfare Department, students of universities and colleges participated in the walk. The participants carried different banners and placards written with slogans against beggary. They appreciated the social welfare department’s step of raising awareness against the social menace as professional beggars became a nuisance everywhere.

Later, a special programme was organised by institute of disability to sensitise people about human rights. The purpose of the programme was to highlight everyday difficulties faced by the children with disabilities. Various speakers addressed the function and asked the parents to provide facilities to their children with disabilities so that these children could live a normal life. Certificates were distributed at the end of the ceremony.