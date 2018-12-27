Health sector to be made exemplary, says Buzdar

LAHORE: A delegation of doctors called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed with him different issues, including solution to the problems faced by doctor community and improvement in healthcare facilities.

The chief minister said that provision of a better health system to the patients was his mission, adding that health sector would be made exemplary in collaboration with the doctor community. The status quo will have to be broken for providing best treatment to the patients and the government would make every possible effort in this regard.

Provision of best treatment facilities to the patients is the first priority of the government, he added. He said that different steps were being taken for providing best facilities to hospitals. He assured the delegates that no stone would be left unturned for improving the health system. He also said all the stakeholders would have to work jointly.

Usman Buzdar said that there was no dearth of resources for public welfare. He said that doctors’ role with regard to serving the ailing humanity was praiseworthy and added that improving the service- delivery as well as provision of best health facilities to the general public in the nook and corner of the province was a collective responsibility.

He said the medical institutions would have to be improved. Everyone concerned will have to give full attention to improve the service delivery. The delegation included Dr Majeedullah, Dr Khalilur Rehman, Dr Ibrar Hussain, Dr Rashid Qureshi, Dr Saadullah and Dr Roh-ul-Amin.

Delegations: Different people coming from rural areas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. Usman Buzdar listened to their grievances attentively and issued on-the-spot instructions for the redress of their problems and served them with tea as well.

Talking to them, Usman Buzdar said that helping the people satiated him adding that impecunious strata will be given their rights by the government. Solving the problems of the common man is our important priority and the PTI government is working hard in this regard, he added.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the killing of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi and expressed a deep grief over this tragic incident. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that more it is condemned, the less it would be. We stand with the family of late Ali Raza Abidi and MQM in this hour of sorrow, he added.