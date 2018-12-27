Fehmina stuns Noureena to enter DG Rangers squash quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Unseeded Fehmina Asim pulled off a convincing upset when she brushed aside third seed Noureena Shams in straight sets and qualified for the quarter-finals of 12th DG Rangers Sindh National Squash here at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.
Fehmina took only 11 minutes to send Noureena packing, recording a formidable 11-1, 11-3, 11-2 victory.In the quarter-final, Fehmina will face fifth seed Saima Shoukat, who defeated Zainab Khan 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 in 18 minutes.Favourite Riffat Khan thrashed Nimra Aqeel 11-2, 11-9, 11-9 in 16 minutes. Eighth seed Komal Khan dropped a set before beating Ilsa Imran 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in 21 minutes.
Seventh seed Noor-ul-Huda dispatched Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz 11-8, 11-6, 17-15 in 19 minutes. Rushna Mehboob trounced Alisha Ibad 11-0, 11-2, 11-2 in 13 minutes.
Sixth seed Moqaddas Ashraf defeated Aiman Shahbaz 11-3, 11-6, 11-6 in 20 minutes.Second seed Anam Aziz took only 11 minutes to beat unseeded Meyral Shaikh 11-4, 11-7, 11-4.
In men’s event, all top eight seeded players qualified for the quarter-finals. Top seed Tayyab Aslam thrashed Bilal Zakir 11-2, 11-2, 11-8 in 25 minutes.
Sixth seed Ali Bukhari defeated Noman Khan 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-7. Eighth seed Abdul Malik recovered from two sets down to beat Saad Abdullah 7-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 in 42 minutes.
Fifth seed Ammad Fareed survived a scare from unseeded Uzair Rasheed, recovering from two sets down to eventually record an 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 win in 48 minutes.Third seed Ahsan Ayaz defeated Waqar Mehboob 11-8, 11-5, 13-11 in 23 minutes.
