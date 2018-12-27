PHF executive board meeting on Dec 31

KARACHI: The PHF executive board meeting will be held on December 31 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar.

The board will discuss the report by former manager Hasan Sardar about the debacle in World Cup 2018, the audit report, PHF budget, preparation for FIH Pro League and Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL).

PHF Executive Board has more than hundred members. It is expected that majority of the members would participate in the meeting. A hot debate is expected on the poor performance of Pakistan in the World Cup in India where Pakistan failed to win a single match.

The PHF is facing a severe shortage of funds necessary to run the affairs of the national game. Pakistan team is to play FIH Pro League from February, and all its eight matches are to be played abroad.

The Green-shirts will have to play their matches in Argentine, Australia, Belgium, England and Germany. The Pro League comprises nine teams. All teams except Pakistan will play on home and away basis.

It will be a herculean task to manage funds for these matches. The PHF is also to appoint a new team management because the training camp of the national team is going to be started from January’s first week.

The PHF sources said that the 50 probable players for the training would be announced in a couple of days. Various former Olympians’ names are being circulated for the positions of manager, head coach and assistant coaches, but all depends upon the release of the funds, sources said. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the national junior hockey championship would be held in the last week of January in Karachi.