Forgotten principles

On Tuesday (December 25), we celebrated Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday. It is deplorable that we have completely forgotten Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan and his principles. In his first presidential address to members of the Constituent Assembly, Jinnah expressed that the first duty of a government was to maintain law and order, protect life and property of people, and ensure religious freedom as well as freedom of speech. He clearly asserted that all citizens, irrespective of their religion, cast, creed, or colour, were equal in Pakistan.

He condemned bribery, corruption, profiteering, and black marketing and called them crimes against humanity. The evil of nepotism, influence and bribery was intolerable in his view. His vision to make Pakistan happy and prosperous was to work for the welfare of citizens. He also said that his guiding principles were justice, fair-play and impartiality. Those who claim to transform the country according to his vision need to understand his principles. Only then, we will be entitled to celebrate the Quaid day in real essence.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad