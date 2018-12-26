Christian community’s role in national progress praiseworthy: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI. The local Christian community celebrated Christmas with great religious fervour amid tight security on Tuesday.

The celebrations started with prayers and other rituals at midnight at all Catholic and Protestant churches and continued till early morning. The priests prayed for integrity of the motherland.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsen Abbas said over 4,000 well-equipped cops, including police officers, guarded a total of 105 churches.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with his wife also visited a church in Rawalpindi.

The congregation welcomed the couple and thanked them for sharing the festivity.

Gen Bajwa wished merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan and acknowledged their contribution towards Pakistan’s progress. He appreciated the role of Christian community across the country in managing important fields such as education, health, and public welfare.

Buildings, houses and churches were illuminated. Heavy contingents of police were deployed around the churches to thwart any untoward incident. Army Jawans were also deployed at some churches in Lal Kurti area.

The biggest gatherings were held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral and Protestant Church, Lal Kurti.

There were big congregations at other churches. Police removed cart pushers and vendors from front of the churches to avoid any kind of mishap.

A cake cutting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) where a large number of sanitary workers were present.

Majority of Christian families thronged the public parks in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Shakarparian, Japanese Park, Rose and Jasmine Parks, F-9 Park, Chatter Park in Islamabad while National Ayub Park, Jinnah Park, Roomi Park, Shah Baloot Park, Public Park and 502 Park in Rawalpindi were filled with visitors.

All Metro Bus stations were packed with passengers. The Christian community has appealed to higher authority to continue Metro Bus Service till Wednesday night.