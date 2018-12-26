close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Imperial Club reach 3rd round

Sports

LAHORE: Imperial Club qualified for the third round of East Zone T20 Cricket Championship when they outplayed Tauseef Club by 6 runs in a low scoring match played at Kingston College ground on Tuesday. Fine bowling by M Usman and M Shamas (Tauseef Club) and Osama Zahid (Imperial Club) were the main features of the match.

Scores: Imperial Club 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Moaz Zahid 29, Shahid Khan 28, M Usman 4/11, M Shamas 3/18). Tauseef Club 70 all out in 18 overs (Idrees Ahmed 16, M Farooq 13, M Usman 14, Tauqeer Khan 10*, Shahid Khan 2/9, Osama Zahid 2/nil, Irfan 2/21, Wajid 2/10).

