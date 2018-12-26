Kohli hopes for lively MCG pitch

MELBOURNE: The last time that India and Australia played a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the hosts were leading 2-0, and the pitch didn’t help the sides push for a victory. Four years later, the ample coating of grass in Melbourne has been the subject of discussion in the lead-up to the third Test in the four-match series that has both teams on even keel with a win apiece. “Last time, the pitch played a big part in not being able to have a result either ways, for both sides,” Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper said on the eve of the Test on Tuesday (December 25). “But seeing the pitch now, it has much more grass than it had last time and I hope that it is a lively pitch. I hope it does as much as it did in the first two games because as a side, you always know that you are in for a result that way. The surface, what I saw yesterday, looked pretty dry underneath. There is a good coverage of grass which should keep the surface intact but again, we have to figure out on the field how the pitch actually plays and then figure out our plans accordingly. I think it should have enough for the bowlers to stay interested on all days of the Test match and hopefully, it’s a much more lively wicket than the last time we played here.” India made three changes to their XI ahead of the Test, while Australia made one. The hosts brought back Mitchell Marsh for his prowess of being able to chip in with his medium pace, while India brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, also handing Mayank Agarwal a debut.