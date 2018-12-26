National resources’ unjust distribution major issue: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the success of Pakistan and the Muslim world lies in pursuing their own agenda instead of blindly following the agenda of the west.

Not the population but the unjust distribution of national resources was the actual problem of Pakistan, said the JI Ameer while addressing a meeting of the Milli Majlis e Sharaee at Mansoora on Tuesday. Siraj ul Haq said 60 per cent of the cultivable land was lying barren in the country.

He said if the government paid attention to the equitable distribution of the national resources besides controlling corruption and bringing the barren land under the plough, all the problems of the people could be solved.

Sirajul Haq the countries which controlled population growth in the past were now announcing big rewards for producing more children. He said that out of the provinces of the country, Balochistan had the less number of people while Punjab had the biggest population. He said if development had been dependent on low population, Balochistan would have been more prosperous and the Punjab backward. But, he said, the factual position was just the opposite. He said the millions of acres of land lying barren in the country must be brought under cultivation without any further delay. He said that the farmers and peasants bringing barren land under the plough should not only be provided with farm machinery and inputs but such land should be allotted to them.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that it is the collective responsibility of the nation to run Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Talking to journalists, the JI leader said freedom was an invaluable gift of the nature which the nation had won through the foresight, wisdom and untiring efforts of the Father of the Nation.