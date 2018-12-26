Eibad moves into Afeef Trophy semis

KARACHI: Eibad Sarwar moved into the semi-final of men’s singles in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here on Tuesday.

He defeated Mazhar Hayat 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-final. In under-13 singles semi-finals, Zain Ehtisham overpowered Sagar 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 and Yousuf Haleem thrashed Bilal Raza 6-0, 6-1. In under-7 singles round robin matches, Muzammil defeated Hassan 6-10, 10-6, 11-9; Muzammil beat Ibrahim Shaikh 10-7, 6-10, 10-3; and Ibrahim overpowered Hassan 10-6, 6-10, 11-9.

Guardiola in new territory with English title fightMANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola ends the calendar year with his Manchester City side embroiled in what has suddenly become a thrilling title race for the first time in his Premier League managerial career.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss takes City to Leicester on Boxing Day trailing leaders Liverpool by four points.There is also now unexpected pressure beneath him, with Tottenham within two points of City.It is a far cry from last season when, after 18 games, City held a commanding 11-point lead over second-placed Manchester United.