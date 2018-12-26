K-Electric overwhelm Muslim FC

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric overwhelmed Chaman’s Muslim FC 2-0 in their crucial match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Tuesday.

Following incisive rallies, Murtaza Hussain provided lead to K-Electric in the ninth minute.

At half time K-Electric were leading 1-0.

In the second half, K-Electric faced resistance from Muslim FC but they were able to double their lead when Mohammad Rasool landed a superb goal in the 84th minute.

K-Electric moved to 36 points from 22 games.

The loss left Muslim FC at 20 points from 22 matches.

At the Colony Sports Ground, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) whipped minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-0 thanks to Abdul Samad’s fine brace.

Shahzeb gave SNGPL lead in the 13th minute. Abdul Samad made it 2-0 in the 70th minute. Abdul Wasi inflated the lead in the 74th minute.

Samad completed his brace in the 81st minute.