Envoys take keen interest in verdict against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The ambassadors/high commissioners and senior diplomats posted in Islamabad took keen interest in the verdict of the cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The diplomatic sources told The News that a number of missions stayed in touch with the Foreign Office to ascertain decision of the accountability court.

The sources said that the opposition kept on briefing the senior diplomats including ambassadors/high commissioners about the various stages of the cases against the former prime minster. The missions have also kept dispatching the copies of laws enforced in Pakistan under the accountability process, the sources said.

The sources revealed that the diplomats are taking keen interest in performance of the government in Pakistan and public opinion about the performance of the government. Most of the diplomats representing established democratic societies have been expressing their reservations about the special courts and legal system being followed here in this regard.

The diplomats were engaged for many days to make their assessment about the possible verdict of the accountability court and the influence of external elements on it. They also gathered follow-up system for appealing and contesting the judgment in superior courts since they have reported to their governments about it, the sources added.