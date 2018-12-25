Qureshi meets Afghan president, discusses mutual ties

aISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani his counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani in Kabul, where he arrived on the first leg of his four-nation tour. He also held meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran and discussed mutual issues.

During the meeting, the foreign minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet. The foreign minister left here this morning for three-day visit to Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia to discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the senior leadership of these countries and to strengthen cooperation in multiple areas.

Earlier, the foreign minister also held delegation level talks with his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

During the talks, both the sides discussed the issues of mutual interest, progress on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and economic and trade issues between the two countries, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Besides detailed exchange of views on important areas of bilateral cooperation, the foreign minister would also exchange views on the fast changing regional and international environment with leadership of the four countries. Recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan would also be discussed during these meetings.

Implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is eager to strengthen ties with neighbours and regional partners.