SC rules no lease, no housing societies on railway land

By Amir Riaz

LAHORE: The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ruled Monday that the railway land will not be used for establishing housing societies or issued lease for it, till the next order of the court.

The apex court heard suo motu case on deficit in Pakistan Railways. Railways Minister Sh Rashid appeared before a two-member bench in the case hearing. The court also summoned record of stay orders from all high courts and subordinate courts about the railway lands. The judges remarked that the railway land is owned by the department and only the railway could utilise these lands. The bench also ordered removal of encroachments from the railway land in Chakwal and other areas. The bench remarked that the railways land is owned by the federal government and not the department. The apex court summoned the owners of the Royal Palm Club on the next hearing of the case issuing notice to Hussnain Construction, the lessee of Royal Palm Country & Golf Club. The bench adjourned the hearing till December 27.

During the hearing of a case regarding suspension of a railway track in mineral area of Chakwal, railways minister told the bench that the department was unable to recover its land from illegal occupants due to stay orders passed by the LHC and other courts.