Money laundering case: Report result of govt, JIT nexus, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) rejected the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing fake bank accounts scam, which was presented before the Supreme Court on Monday saying that the report is a result of the nexus between the government and the JIT.

“We rejected the JIT report as it was result of nexus between the government and JIT as no one answered yet what the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability was doing at the office of the FIA with the JIT, when the report was being finalised before sending it to the Supreme Court,” said Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman along with Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokahri, Senator Sassi Pulejo and PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Monday.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP had already protested and rejected the JIT report in the Senate which clearly showed nexus between the government and JIT. “The political victimisation was going on in the name of the accountability and there should not have the double standards in accountability,” she said.

She said the cases were framed against Asif Ali Zardari in the past but nothing proved against him.

Senator Sherry Rehman said no one questioned from those who violated and subvert the constitution. “But instead asking from those who subverts the constitution, they were given the immunities and facilities,” she said adding that if these continues in new Pakistan, the PPP will not bow before the political victimisation.

The PPP parliamentary leader questioned whether it happens in the state of Madina where the dead body were kept in handcuffs and in chains.

She said PPP is with the opposition and all the opposition united in the both the houses of the Parliament.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the JIT report was drafted by those who have bias towards the PPP leadership and are the political opponents as who was heading the JIT was involved in torture on former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail while the chief of the FIA Bashir Memon have bias against the PPP leadership.