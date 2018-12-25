Nawaz, Zardari unmasked, their defenders must be ashamed: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Monday said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have been exposed now and those defending them should be ashamed.

Speaking to the media persons here on the heels of the accountability court decision in the Al-Azizia corruption case, the minister said Nawaz Sharif failed to give account of his assets abroad despite having been given every possible opportunity, while he had been acquitted by the accountability court in the Flagship Investment corruption case on technical grounds. He said the court acquitted Nawaz in the other corruption reference because his sons were yet to appear before the court.

Fawad pointed out that Nawaz failed to justify his assets abroad in spite of his address to the nation, his speech in the Parliament, before the Supreme Court, the JIT and the accountability court.

“Sharif’s children proved to be so unworthy that they did not even appear in defence of their father. Nawaz cannot be arrested until Hasan Nawaz is sentenced. The children of a three-time prime minister have taken the position that they are British citizens and not Pakistani citizens,” he said.

Fawad said Nawaz himself had said that the Pakistani laws did not apply to his sons, as they were not Pakistani citizens. The minister congratulated the nation on the accountability court’s verdict against Nawaz, dubbing it as historic. He noted how Al-Azizia Mill was established in 2001 and then it was shown in losses and within 18 days in 2010, Hill Metal was set up, which began laying golden eggs and from 2010 to 2015, $10 million were transacted and then millions were deposited in the accounts of drivers of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam. Fawad alleged the mills existed on papers only and it was in fact the commission, taken against the award of projects: it was the taxpayers’ money then sent abroad through illegal means.

The minister brushed aside the allegation that the present government was indulging in politics of victimisation and recalled that the politics of vengeance was done when they sought details of how Imran Khan bought the flat in London 40 years back.