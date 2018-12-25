NATIONAL T20 CUP: Pindi, Lahore Whites in final

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi Region and defending champions Lahore Whites stormed into the final of National T20 Cup with contrasting victories in the semi-finals at the Multan Stadium Monday.

While in cracking first semi-final, Rawalpindi edged out Karachi Whites by six runs while Lahore Whites achieved a thumping 88-run win against Islamabad in the second.

Hard-hitting Naved Malik (90) smashed nine fours and five sixes in his hurricane knock to see Rawalpindi reaching 157-9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Then seasoned left-arm pacers Sadaf Hussain and Sohail Tanvir barred Fawad Alam (52 not out) score freely in the last three overs. Experienced Fawad’s all-out efforts to steal boundaries during the last three overs went in vain as Sadaf and Sohail spoiled his plan using their abilities. Though both bowlers failed to get a wicket, they were able to restrict Karachi Whites to 151-4 in the allotted overs.

Despite having six wickets in hand, Karachi Whites failed to collect 27 runs in the last three overs.

Kamran Akmal (93) and Ali Khan (51) made Lahore Whites’ day in the second semi-final. The duo raised the highest team score of the tournament as Lahore Whites amassed 219-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Kamran smashed eight fours and five sixes during his 52-ball stay at the wicket. Ali Khan then put icing on the cake hitting six sixes and one four during his short but aggressive 22-ball stay at the crease.

Umar Gul (30 not out) and Sohail Khan (23) were amongst the run-getters while Ammad Butt (2-18), Umaid Asif (2-24) and Bilal Asif (2-24) bowled outstandingly for Lahore Whites.

Scores in brief: At Multan Cricket Stadium: Rawalpindi Region 157-9 in 20 overs (Naveed Malik 90, Saud Shakeel 25; Raza Hasan 2-21, Muhammad Sami 2-34, Rahat Ali 2-35, Arshad Iqbal 1-29). Karachi Region Whites 151-4 in 20 overs (Fawad Alam 52 not out, Awais Zia 40, Khurram Manzoor 23; Hammad Azam 2-27, Muhammad Nawaz 1-16, Khalid Usman 1-25). Result: Rawalpindi Region won by 6 runs. Man of the match: Naveed Malik (Rawalpindi Region).

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Lahore Region Whites 219-6 in 20 overs (Kamran Akmal 93, Ali Khan 51, Salman Butt 23; Sohail Khan 2-36, Ahmed Bashir 1-24, Umer Gul 1-59). Islamabad Region 131-8 in 20 overs (Umer Gul 30 not out, Sohail Khan 23; Ammad Butt 2-18, Umaid Asif 2-24, Bilal Asif 2-34, Zafar Gohar 1-21). Result: Lahore Region Whites won by 88 runs. Man of the match: Kamran Akmal (Lahore Whites).