Xinjiang region: China condemns Western media for sensational reporting

BEIJING: China on Monday condemned the Western media for its sensational reporting on human rights’ issues, relating to Xinjiang region.

Commenting on a recent, highly exaggerated report of Wall Street Journal on the issues, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said that on the issues of Xinjiang, some Western media have played a disgraceful role in making sensational news recently and played a bad role.

She said, “The media reports are often based on hearsay, or refrain from irresponsible reporting by sources that are simply false or fictitious. Everyone knows that authenticity is the lifeblood of news reporting. Recently, there have been many scandals in the Western media, and I hope that the relevant media can abide by the journalistic professional ethics.

She pointed out that some Western politicians and the media have made a fundamental mistake in the issue of Xinjiang. They sneaked on the columns and shifted the trees, and characterized the efforts to stabilize and de-extend the anti-terrorism in Xinjiang, China, specifically for Uighurs or Muslims. Recently, the Chinese side has already elaborated on this and introduced the relevant situation. Considering the recent hype of some Western media, the spokesperson said it was necessary to emphasize a few more points:

First, the spokesperson added, “the Chinese government’s consistent position is to oppose linking terrorism to any particular nation or religion.

Second, the Uighurs are a member of China's 56 ethnic families. As far as I know, in the early days of the founding of New China, the Uighur population was only over 3 million, but now it has grown to more than 12 million.

The vast majority of Uighurs live in harmony with the other 55 ethnic groups in China. As everyone knows, there are many well-known stars in China who are Uighurs. They are active in their respective art scenes, which have made the culture and art of Xinjiang ethnic minorities well-received and shine on China's major stage and media.

Third, for some people affected by terrorism and extreme thoughts, the Xinjiang Autonomous Region helps them learn language, learn law, learn skills, and get rid of terrorism and religious extremism by taking measures that include both the skills and skills training.

The control and influence of returning to normal social life. For example, this is like the "Junchen Zuozhi" in the Chinese medicine side. The efficacy of each taste is different, but the best results are achieved by mutual cooperation, which achieves the purpose of clearing the source, solidifying the foundation and saving the disease.