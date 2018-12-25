close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 25, 2018

Famous Turkish actor accused of ‘insulting Erdogan’

World

AFP
December 25, 2018

ISTANBUL: A famous Turkish actor was on Monday accused of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and inciting an armed uprising over comments made during a television programme last week, local media reported. Metin Akpinar -- who is also a well-known comedian in Turkey -- was taken in by police for questioning on Monday, along with another Turkish actor, Mujdat Gezen. "If we don't become a (democracy)... the leader might be hung from his feet or maybe poisoned in the cellars or meet the same end as other leaders in the past," Akpinar, 77, reportedly said on television on Friday. An Istanbul court said the two men would be released on conditional bail after they were summoned to give statements to prosecutors. But they will have to report to a police station once a week and are banned from leaving Turkey. Both men are suspected of "insulting the president". Akpinar also was suspected of "inciting an armed uprising against the government", the Istanbul public prosecutor said Monday, quoted by Hurriyet daily.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World