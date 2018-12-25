Govt asked to facilitate gemstone traders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) Manzoor Elahi has asked the government to facilitate the gemstone traders. In a statement, he said the APCEA was the only entity registered with Federal Ministry of Commerce and authorised to facilitate the traders of the sectors, especially to enhance export to earn maximum foreign exchange. He demanded the government to allow PayPal system in the country as many traders were utilising this service through accounts set up outside Pakistan.
