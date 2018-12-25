close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 25, 2018

Govt asked to facilitate gemstone traders

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) Manzoor Elahi has asked the government to facilitate the gemstone traders. In a statement, he said the APCEA was the only entity registered with Federal Ministry of Commerce and authorised to facilitate the traders of the sectors, especially to enhance export to earn maximum foreign exchange. He demanded the government to allow PayPal system in the country as many traders were utilising this service through accounts set up outside Pakistan.

