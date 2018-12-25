Kurram people protest road closure, arrests

PESHAWAR: The residents of Gandao Para Chamkani of Kurram tribal district staged a protest camp outside the Press Club on Monday to register anger at the closure of road in Mahranai and arrest of the local people.

Led by Haji Khaliq Noor, Haji Tariq, Mohammad Yousaf, Nazeer, Gulab Syed and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards which were inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They chanted slogans against the local administration.

The speakers recalled that an agreement had been signed with Hajikhel tribe some three months ago, wherein it was agreed that their tribe would be given Rs5000 per truck as transit fee but some vested interest elements rejected the agreement without any justification.

They alleged the few elements had the support of the administration only to usurp the rights of Gandao tribe.

The protesters alleged the administration had kept 60 elders and members of their tribe in illegal confinement.

They believed that some elements were trying to pit them against the government, which could create law and order situation.

The protesters asked the government, chief justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan, chief of the army staff and governor to order investigations to provide them justice.