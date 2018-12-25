PTI workers celebrate LG by-polls winBy

NOWSHERA: The workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a demonstration to celebrate the victory of the party candidates in the local government by-elections held on Sunday. The PTI workers from three union councils, including Manki Sharif, Nowshera city and Ziarat Kaka Sahib took to the streets, dancing to the drumbeat to express happiness at the win of the party candidates. Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak and others PTI local leaders were present. Sweets were also distributed.