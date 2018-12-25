AIOU declares holiday for Christians on January 1

Islamabad: Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has declared holiday for the Christian employees on January 1 as a gesture of respect and goodwill for them.

Speaking at a Christmas Day’s event held here at the University’s main campus, he appreciated the role of the minority community in the socio-economic development of the country. The Muslims, he said fully share the joy and happiness of their Christian brothers and sisters.

It is a matter of great pleasure that they are enjoying equal rights and privileges in the society for a better life, he added. The event was marked with cutting of a Christmas cake and distribution of sweets.

The ceremony was arranged by the Employees Welfare Association in collaboration with the Project Directorate. On the occasion, a Christmas tree was also decorated in the premises of the University as a symbol of Christ.

It was also reflective of dignified and dedicated role of the Christian community in the national development and love for the country. Christian leaders and pastors also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the religious teaching and the message of their prophet the Christ for the humanity.