Wishing you a Happy Christmas!

‘The News’ wishes its readers and all those who are celebrating, a happy Christmas. May you have a wonderful time and may the message of Christmas, ‘peace and goodwill among men’ be achieved all over the world in the days to come. Christmas is about spending time with family and friends - the season to wish one another, fill your home with joy, your heart with love and your life with laughter.

Today is also the birthday of founder of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammd Ali Jinnah, so it is appropriate to recall his message of interfaith harmony and co-existence and live up to it. In these troubled times we tend to forget, all too often, the significance of his words when he addressed all those who live in this country - be they of whatever faith – to remain united and live in peace and harmony.

‘Christmas comes but once a year, and when it comes it brings good cheer,’ is a popular saying and this is evident from the atmosphere in the bazaars; public places and in homes around the country. There is something about this festival that makes even those of us who are not of the faith want to join in the festivities and celebrate with our Christian friends.

May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home and the unity of our nation renew your spirits this day and in the days to come. During this festive season of giving to one another, let us all take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things that life has to offer us.