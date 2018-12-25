Minister opens birth, death record system

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a giant leap by introducing Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) for the issuance of death certificates across the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the advance birth & death record system. Under the civil registration and vital statistic system, specialised doctors would determine the cause of death and consolidated data would also be shared with local government department and NADRA.

In the first phase, Planning and Strategic Health Unit (PSPU) of Punjab Health Department in collaboration of Federal Ministry for Planning & Development will train 100 master trainers at University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr Yasmin Rashid regretted that currently there was no comprehensive data available regarding cause of death across the country. “You are always powerful when you have accurate data with you. Presently doctors describe cause of every death as ‘cardiac or respiratory arrest’ and do not try to find out real cause of death but now coding of death causes on death certificates will be determined by trained and senior doctors” said the minister. “The computerised record of deaths will pave the way to formulate long lasting health policy in accordance with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) which will help to reduce the morbidity and mortality” she said.

The minister said that the government was people-centered and its prime focus was on provision of quality health services to the general masses. “The data collected through CRVS system will be shared with local government and NADRA for effective and dedicated planning” reiterated the minister.

Programme Director PSPU Dr Shagufta Zareen in her speech told about outcomes of CRVS system, particularly about Coding on Death Certificates as per ICD-10. She said that initially this coding of death certificate will be issued from hospitals and will be expanded to household level later on. The technical adviser for CRVS Dr Mursalin and Chief Health Officer from Planning Commission Mr Asif also addressed the audience.

PhD awarded: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Asmat Zahra, daughter of Muhammad Abdul Rehman Khan, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Synthesis, Characterization and Magnetic Studies of 3d, 3d-4f Aggregates Using O- and N- Ligands’.