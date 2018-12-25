Eibad, Usama clinch soft tennis title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Eibad Sarwar and Usama Saeed clinched the soft tennis title in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here on Monday. They defeated M Ali and Saad 5-1 in the final. They had beaten Aqeel and Raheel Shabbir 5-1 in the semi-final. Saad and M Ali had defeated Hasnain and Saeed 5-1. In singles semi-final, Eibad edged Usama Saeed 5-3. In men’s singles second round, Farhan Altaf thrashed Hashir Suhail 6-0, 6-0 and Yahya Ehtisham defeated Ahsan Siddiq 6-1, 7-6. In the first round of under-17 singles, Ahsan beat Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-2.
