Death in custody

University of Sargodha CEO Mian Javed died of heart attack while in custody. Pictures of his handcuffed dead body outraged social media users who couldn’t understand why Mian Javed’s handcuffs were not open. My question is: is our justice system this cruel for ordinary people?

A person deserves punishment, and should be punished, after it is proved beyond doubt that the person is guilty of crime. But, keeping a person who was accused of committing financial crimes in handcuffs is unfair. .

Touseef Fatima

Islamabad

*****

Had Mian Javed been provided timely medical treatment, he life could have been saved. Why wasn’t he shifted to the hospital in a timely manner? Will the prime minister and the CJP take notice of this inhuman treatment?

The authorities concerned need to investigate the matter and punish the people who are responsible for refusing assistance to Mian Javed be punished?

Tariq Majeed

Hyderabad