Constitutional amendment needed to make S Punjab: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that a constitutional amendment is necessary for the creation of a new South Punjab province.

Speaking to media, Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not have the required majority to pass such a bill.

The minister added that the government wants to constitute a sub-secretariat in South Punjab and initiate progress on the issue but that the opposition is not playing its desired role.