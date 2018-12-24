close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Pak Army organises youth sports gala in Khuzdar

Top Story

December 24, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army organised a two-week long colourful Sports Gala in Khuzdar, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.

The event, aimed at promoting healthy physical activities and sport culture for the youth, included football, cricket, table tennis, badminton and marathon race. More than 3,500 students, both girls and boys, belonging to remote areas of Khuzdar district participated in the event with zeal and enthusiasm, the ISPR stated.

