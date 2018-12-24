Pak Army organises youth sports gala in Khuzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army organised a two-week long colourful Sports Gala in Khuzdar, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.
The event, aimed at promoting healthy physical activities and sport culture for the youth, included football, cricket, table tennis, badminton and marathon race. More than 3,500 students, both girls and boys, belonging to remote areas of Khuzdar district participated in the event with zeal and enthusiasm, the ISPR stated.
