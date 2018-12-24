NATIONAL TWENTY20 CUP: Islamabad beat Multan to enter semis

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad stormed into the semi-finals of the National Twenty20 Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Multan at the Multan Stadium on Sunday.

Islamabad, who required hitting 118 runs winning target set by Multan in 18.3 overs, raced to victory in 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand to complete the semi-finals line up.

In another match of the day, Rawalpindi topped the table following easy victory against Karachi Whites. Lahore Whites is the other team already qualified for the knock-out stage.

In the all important match, Islamabad players took up the challenge and first restricted Multan to 117 and then raised the winning target well within the required overs to steal the show. Consistent Abid Ali (51 not out) and powerful hitter Asif Ali (33 not out) made it Islamabad day with some responsible but attacking professional cricket.

Asif, who was yet to be dislodged, played another gem of an innings smashing two fours and three sixes during his 15-ball unbeaten knock to enthrall the crowd.

Abid cool as usual smashed five fours and stayed till the end to ensure a place in the semi-final for Islamabad.

Earlier, Zeeshan Malik (57) was the only notable run-getter in Multan’s low total. Shahzad Azam (3-17), Umar Gul (2-27), Ahmed Bashir (2-23), Imad Wasim (1-21) and Sohail Khan (1-24) all bowled well to restrict Multan.

Beaming Islamabad Region President Shakil Shaikh hailed team’s exceptional show under pressure. “The team got challenging target and that was not only to win the match against Multan but to beat all other aspirants on run-rate to win a place in the semi-finals. After losing four matches in a row, Islamabad made remarkable recovery and made it to the last four stage with share determination.”

He especially praised Asif and Abid for showing extreme courage. “They made sure the victory with exceptional professional cricket. The entire team’s performance is praise worthy,” he said.

In the semi-finals on Monday, Rawalpindi will take on Karachi Whites while Islamabad will face Lahore Whites.

Scores in brief: Multan Region 117 all out in 19 overs (Zeeshan Malik 57; Shahzad Azam 3-17, Umar Gul 2-27, Ahmed Bashir 2-23, Imad Wasim 1-21, Sohail Khan 1-24). Islamabad Region 119-3 in 16.4 overs (Abid Ali 51 not out, Asif Ali 33 not out; Zulfiqar Babar 2-26, Bilawal Bhatti 1-29). Man of the Match: Abid Ali (Islamabad Region).

Rawalpindi beat Karachi Whites by eight wickets: Karachi Region Whites: 122-9 in 20 overs (Awais Zia 48, Fawad Alam 32; Sadaf Hussain 3-24, Khalid Usman 2-17, Muhammad Nawaz 2-32, Hammad Azam 1-27). Rawalpindi Region 125-2 in 16 overs (Naved Malik 57, Nihal Mansoor 34, Umar Amin 28 not out; Arshad Iqbal 1-8, Rahat Ali 1-21). Man of the Match: Naved Malik (Rawalpindi Region).