Turmaine in Netherlands squad for India tour

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands have included uncapped offspinner Leon Turmaine and seamer Sebastiaan Braat in their squad for their tour of India in February-March next year.

Netherlands will play a T20I quadrangular series, involving Oman, Ireland, and Scotland in Oman, from 8 to 18 February before travelling to India to play a number of first-class sides.

County players Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe and Timm van der Gugten were all named in the T20I squad for the Oman tour, while Michael Rippon and Logan van Beek, who represent Otago and Wellington respectively in New Zealand's domestic circuit, were left out.

The decision is likely to have resulted from a scheduling clash with the Plunket Shield, New Zealand's premier first-class competition, which is slated to run until March 20. While Rippon had played two ODIs for Netherlands, against Nepal, in August this year, van Beek hasn't represented Netherlands in two years, having last played in a T20I against Bangladesh in the 2016 World T20.

However, Netherlands will be bolstered by the presence of the county quartet, each of whom is seasoned in the limited-overs formats. None among ten Doeschate, van Meekeren, van der Merwe, van der Gugten, van Beek and Rippon was selected for the India tour, though. Travelling alongside the Braat-Turmaine duo are Hidde Overdjik (1 T20I), Saqib Zulfiqar (2 T20Is), and Sikander Zulfiqar (5 T20Is). Left-arm spinner Pieter Seelaar will captain both squads.

In preparation for the twin assignments, a number of players will travel to La Manga in Spain for a training camp in January 2019.

Squads: For Oman tour: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Shane Snater, Roelof van der Merwe, Tobias Visée, Sikander Zulfiqar

For India tour: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Wesley Barresi, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Vivian Kingma, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Hidde Overdijk, Leon Turmaine, Tobias Visée, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar.