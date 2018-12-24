TouchSky Group plans series in Pakistan involving global stars

KARACHI: When Brazilian star Ronaldinho and England’s Ryan Giggs along with other global stars visited Pakistan last year, football in Pakistan had been inactive due to the conflict between the football governing body (PFF) and its rival group.

And now when TouchSky Group has decided to bring in Brazilian former star Ricardo Kaka and Portugal former professional player Luis Figo next month Pakistan’s football is going towards another halt because of the same issue.

There are fears that if the newly-elected PFF office bearers get control of the headquarters in Lahore, Pakistan will face punitive action from FIFA. Kaka and Figo are expected to announce a friendly series which is likely to be held in April. The series would feature some global stars.

A source told ‘The News’ on Sunday that after announcing the series they would go back and then the organisers would seek sponsors. Leisure Leagues Pakistan through the assistance of TouchSky Group brought in Ronaldinho and Friends who played festival small-side matches at Karachi and Lahore last year. But this correspondent learnt that the tour of Kaka and Figo is being solely managed by TouchSky Group.