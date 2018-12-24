Portable signals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has installed battery-operated portable traffic signal at Shadiwal Chowk in Johar Town. This signal is doing an excellent job of controlling the traffic at this busy point.
I am all praise for this initiative and innovation of Lahore’s Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) engineers, which also looks quite economical. I hope TEPA will soon install portable traffic signals at all key crossings in the city to clear the traffic mess.
Fayyaz Mahmood
Lahore
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has installed battery-operated portable traffic signal at Shadiwal Chowk in Johar Town. This signal is doing an excellent job of controlling the traffic at this busy point.
I am all praise for this initiative and innovation of Lahore’s Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) engineers, which also looks quite economical. I hope TEPA will soon install portable traffic signals at all key crossings in the city to clear the traffic mess.
Fayyaz Mahmood
Lahore