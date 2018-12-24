close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Portable signals

Newspost

December 24, 2018

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has installed battery-operated portable traffic signal at Shadiwal Chowk in Johar Town. This signal is doing an excellent job of controlling the traffic at this busy point.

I am all praise for this initiative and innovation of Lahore’s Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) engineers, which also looks quite economical. I hope TEPA will soon install portable traffic signals at all key crossings in the city to clear the traffic mess.

Fayyaz Mahmood

Lahore

