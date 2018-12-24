Missing in Action

In one of the Defence forces mess it read: “If we do not come back tell them we have sacrificed our today for your tomorrow”. Our ancestors sacrificed their lives so that we live peacefully and no one dares aggression against us. We have not forgotten our heroes of wars, especially those who have gone missing. Missing in action is more painful for the families who expect some news from their missing ones almost every day. There are lots of stories of the missing in action persons in Pakistan Air Force. The organization had made all-out efforts to find out about the missing in action persons, however our counterpart had always kept us in the dark. Following are the PAF heroes who had gone “Missing in Action” during both the wars of 1965 and 1971.

Squadron Leader M Shuaib Alam Siddiqui and Squadron Leader Aslam QureshiIt was the night 6 September, 1965. Bharart’s naked aggression over Pakistan had taken shape. Pakistan Air Force was fully responding this challenge. Squadron Leader M Shuaib Alam Siddiqui and his navigator Squadron Leader Aslam Qureshi took off in a B-57 aircraft from PAF Base Mauripur (now Masroor) and headed towards Bharati airfield Jamnagar. The mission was in a series of constant attacks on Bharati Air Force to neutralize its offensives. The duo was stuck up in the cloudy weather and never returned. Pakistan Air Force later declared both of them “Missing in action”.

Flight Lieutenant Safi Mustafa

Flight Lieutenant Safi Mustafa was a patriotic Pakistani pilot. He was detailed as Flight Commander No 246 Mobile Observer Unit in East Pakistan during hostilities period in March, 1971. His duties were to report all intruder aircraft inside East Pakistan’s territory. Due to unfavorable conditions he was advised by colleagues at Dacca to abandon the post. But he kept on performing his duties till 27 March, 1971. After that there was no contact with him and he was declared missing in action. Reportedly he was taken hostage by Bharat sponsored Mukti Bahni.

Wing Commander SM Ahmed

4 December 1971, saw a heroic episode of No 14 Squadron in East Pakistan. Wing Commander SM Ahmed and his wingman Flying Officer Rashidi were on a patrol in two F-86 aircraft. Another PAF patrol of 2 F-86’s flown by Squadron Leader Afzaal and Flight lieutenant Saeed over Dacca got engaged with about 8-10 Hunters, MiG-21s and SU7. Wing Commander Ahmed rushed to the site to challenge the aggressors and shot one Hunter. Squadron Leader Afzaal also shot one MiG-21. But being outnumbered, Wing Commander Ahmed and Flight Lieutenant Saeed were hit by Bharati intruder aircraft. Both were claimed to have ejected but never found again. Probably Bharati sponsored Mukti Bahni kept them under custody.

Flight Lieutenant Javed Iqbal and navigator Flight Lieutenant Ghulam Murtaza

Flight Lieutenant Javed Iqbal and Flight Lieutenant Ghulam Murtaza were detailed for a bombing mission at the Amritsar radar on 5 December, 1971. They both carried out first strike successfully and tried to carry out the second string of attack. However, their aircraft was shot by heavily defended Bharati anti aircraft guns. Flight Lieutenant Murtaza ejected in a serious condition and later expired in enemy’s custody on 17 December 1971. Flight Lieutenant

Javed was declared missing in action.

Squadron Leader Ishfaq Qureshi and navigator Flight Lieutenant Zulfiqar

Squadron Leader Ishfaq Qureshi and his navigator Flight Lieutenant Zulfiqar carried out a bombing mission against the enemy air base. The target air base was heavily defended by anti aircraft and SAM’s. Ishfaq and Zulfiqar attacked the base successfully on 5 December 1971 but could never return.

Squadron Leader Khusro Shadani and navigator Squadron Leader Peter Christie

6 December 1971 saw two brave sons of PAF as missing in action. Squadron Leader Khusro Shadani and his navigator Squadron Leader Peter Christie led a bombing mission against a Bharati airfield. After successful completion of the mission they were returning back however reportedly were hit by a surface to air missile. Both were declared missing in action and later decorated with Sitara-e-Jurat.

Squadron Leader Fazal Elahi

Squadron Leader Fazal Elahi was a keen fighter pilot. On 8 December 1971, he was detailed as No 2, alongwith the leader. The mission was ground support against enemy’s army which had formed in Chamb-Jurrian sector. They both meticulously carried out the mission, being enthusiastic they went for a second bombing round. This time Squadron Leader Fazal Elahi was hit by enemy’s ground fire and was declared “Missing in action” later.

Squadron Leader M Aslam Chaudhry

Squadron Leader M Aslam Chaudhry was a keen fighter of F-86 aircraft. On 10 December 1971 he was carrying out a close support mission for Pakistan Army troops in Chamb area alongwith his No2 when attacked by six Bharati Hunters. Squadron Leader Aslam shot one Hunter but was hit by another one. Reportedly he ejected in the enemy’s territory but could not be contacted and was also declared “Missing in action”.

Wing Commander Leslie Mervin Middlecoat

On 12 Dec, 1971, two PAF Star Fighters attacked the runway of Jamnagar. The leading aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Leslie Mervin Middlecoat, while his wingman was Tariq Habib. They both carried out the successful mission against the heavily-defended base. On their return journey, they were chased by two Bharati MiG-21’s. In the melee, the aircraft of Wing Commander Middlecoat got hit. He was believed to have been ejected but Bharat never acknowledged this claim. Later, Wing Commander Middlecoat was declared “Missing in action” and decorated with Sitara-e-Jurat.

Flight Lieutenant Shahid Raza

Flight Lieutenant Shahid Raza was an ace pilot of F-6 aircraft. He volunteered for a close support mission for Pak Army in Shakargarh area on 17 December, 1971. While attacking the enemy’s army he was hit by the enemy ground fire and gave a call “I’ve been hit and bailing out”. Reportedly, he had ejected in enemy’s territory but could not be retrieved. He was later declared “Missing in action”.

There are still a big number of heroes who have gone “Missing in action” but their records are untraceable today. They are alive in our thoughts and hearts. Pakistan Air Force pays high tributes to its warriors who have gone “Missing in action”. Every year commemorations are held at all the PAF bases and units to remember our war heroes. Chief of the Air Staff personally attends these functions where all the retired officers with spouse and families of Shuhada’s and “Missing in action” are invited as guests.