Hesco asks Centre to allow own police to control power theft

NAWABSHAH: More than 100 transformers were removed from different areas of district Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) during a strict operation against power thieves launched by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco).

While talking to the media persons at Nawabshah, the Hesco chief, Raham Ali Otho, said nearly 122 officials and staff of the company were terminated over the charges of patronising power theft. He said billions of rupees are outstanding against the defaulters adding that they are being brought under the clutches of law.

The Hesco chief said several transformers were detected buried in the ravine area and claimed the Sindh Police are deliberately delaying to register FIRs against the culprits of power theft. He said Hesco has submitted an application to the Centre to allow setting up its own police stations.

The Hesco chief, Raham Ali Otho, said the power supply mechanism was being formulated to discourage the power theft. On the issue of loadshedding, he added loadshedding is carried out in only those areas where line losses and power theft are observed. It is pertinent to mention here that power theft causes loadshedding, especially in Sindh, KP and Balochistan. However, line losses and theft ratio would determine the period of loadshedding.

The Superintending Engineer, Mali Imtiaz, Executive Engineer Insaf Ali Brohi and Hesco spokesman Sadiq Kubbar were accompanied the Hesco chief, who later visited different parts of the city and reviewed the power installations. He also issued orders for replacing non-functional meters and hanging electric wires.