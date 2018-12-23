Qureshi urges teachers to impart quality education to children

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday urged teachers to impart quality education to youth while employing modern techniques and tools to enable them successfully confront the challenges ahead.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Multan Arts Council, he said that teachers could play a vital role in ensuring bright future of next generation, adding that quality education and training were the key to achieve this objective.

He lamented that dropout rate had increased in public sector schools, and students’ strength was low due to lack of monitoring faculty.

FM Qureshi said that parents could also play their due role by paying attention towards their kids. He said that Pakistani children have a lot of potential and all they need is guidance and encouragement from teachers and parents to achieve excellence.

He stated that education was the only solution for all problems and for a bright future. Later, he distributed prizes among position holder students.