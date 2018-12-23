Railway track from Jalalabad to Peshawar: Govt preparing feasibility, says Rashid

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that government is preparing a feasibility of laying a railway track from Jalalabd in neighbouring Afghanistan to Peshawar.

He was addressing Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday.

He said that expansion of railways and commissioning of new trains would boost economic activities in Peshawar as well as in the country.

He said that improvement of railway sector would also benefit people involve in business in South Asia.

He said that government would launch a business train from January 30 while a new VVIP train would start from January 23 adding a plan to start train service form Dargai to Nowshera is under consideration.

He said that train service would be improved by removing crossings from Peshawar to Karachi by constructing bridges on Railway track.

He said that an increase of 30 percent has been witnessed in number of passengers during last three months.

Sheikh Rashid said that PTI achieved a remarkable accomplishment by launching 20 trains in hundred days adding that is a record in world history.

He said that we have also launched tourist train from Peshawar to historic railway station of Attock Khurd.

He said that businessmen community should support Pakistan Railway in matters relating to Azakhel Dry port adding work on Peshawar old dry port is underway.

The minister said that a cargo train for the business community is ready that would be launched in 60 days.

He said that the ministry of railway is ready to resolve all the problems of business community relating to railway.